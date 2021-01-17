News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»John Matthew Matthan On 'Sarfarosh' Sequel: It Will Be More Realistic
1-MIN READ

John Matthew Matthan On 'Sarfarosh' Sequel: It Will Be More Realistic

AK vs AK

AK vs AK

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer "Sarfarosh" will focus on the issue of country's internal security and have more "realistic" approach. Released in 1999, "Sarfarosh" revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), whose life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan. Matthan said the second installment will explore the political landscape of the country but won't be directed towards any particular party. "The sequel is about internal security of the country. It was extremely challenging to write. The film is more realistic because I don't have the compulsion to put songs in it... I had to do it then, because that's how the business was.

Panaji: Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer “Sarfarosh” will focus on the issue of country’s internal security and have more “realistic” approach. Released in 1999, “Sarfarosh” revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Khan), whose life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan. Matthan said the second installment will explore the political landscape of the country but won’t be directed towards any particular party. “The sequel is about internal security of the country. It was extremely challenging to write. The film is more realistic because I don’t have the compulsion to put songs in it… I had to do it then, because that’s how the business was.

“Today that has changed. My film will be more realistic, dramatic. It, of course, also has politics, but it isn’t about a political party. India’s security is more important than anything else, anyone’s belief,” Matthan told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...