Johnson and Johnson Joins Hand with Telangana-based Biological E to Manufacture Covid Vaccine

US pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson has joined hands with Telangana-based Biological E Limited for the manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine named, Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is currently approved in US, Europe and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.

“Johnson & Johnson is working with Biological E. Limited on the manufacturing of the Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. We believe Biological E. will be an important part of our global COVID-19 vaccine supply network, where multiple manufacturing sites are involved in the production of our vaccine across different facilities, sometimes in different countries and continents, before the vaccine can be distributed," an official statement by Johnson and Johnson said on Tuesday, ANI reported.

The statement from Johnson and Johnson also said that the company is working around the clock to develop and broadly activate our manufacturing capabilities to supply our COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. “We appreciate the ongoing and extensive collaborations and partnerships we have with governments, health authorities and other companies to help end this pandemic", informed Johnson and Johnson statement,” it added.

The pharma giant said that it is in discussions with the Government of India to start bridging clinical study of Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to regulatory approvals.

In April, it has said that it is in discussion with the Indian government to soon begin bridging trials in the country for its single dose Covid-19 vaccine named Janssen.

India has currently approved three vaccines which are in use- Covishied, Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V.

