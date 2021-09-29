India May Restart Talks With J&J to Find 'Middle Ground' for Usage and Export of Single Shot Jab

The Narendra Modi government is likely to initiate a fresh round of talks with American pharma giant Johnson & Johnson to find a middle ground on domestic usage and export of its vaccines manufactured by Biological E in India, News18.com learnt.

The move comes after Prime Minister Modi, during the Quad summit, promised to export 80 lakh doses of the same vaccine to the US by October.

According to a senior government official privy to the development, the centre and the company has to explore a “middle ground".

“The promised doses will be exported without any doubt. However, a strategy needs to be put in place where India may take a share from the monthly production of J&J’s vaccine for domestic use. For this, we need to resolve their demand for indemnity. All these talks will be initiated to find a middle ground," the official said.

Till now, the official said, the government is planning to ask for 50 per cent of the share from the total monthly production of the vaccine. “If the vaccine is being produced in India, we should be allowed to take 50% share from its production for our own people. Once we will vaccinate our entire population, the company can start exporting more.”

News18.com reached Johnson & Johnson for comments. However, the mail did not fetch a response immediately.

ALSO READ: Why Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Failed to be the Hero of India’s Fight Against Covid-19

Indemnity demands of Pfizer, Moderna on backburner

India will make available 8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of October, PM Modi had announced during the Quad Summit last weekend. The US pharma giant’s Covid-19 vaccine is being manufactured by India’s Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological E.

While India had to stop the export of vaccines due to high demand in the domestic market, PM Modi, under the Quad vaccine partnership, also announced the resumption of vaccine exports.

“We are not in a tight spot where we need foreign vaccines including Pfizer and Moderna. The discussions with them have been put on the back burner. However, J&J is being manufactured in India,” he had said.

J&J and Bio E have already sent 35 lakh doses of vaccine for quality testing at the apex laboratory, Central Drugs Laboratory, in Kasauli.

“We need to figure out if the company plans to export these batches or they have been tested for technical reasons,” the official said while adding that for domestic use the issue of indemnity — that J&J has been demanding — needs to be sorted first.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here