Johnson & Johnson in Talks With India for Clinical Study Of Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine

India is all set to ramp up its vaccine doses amidst high demand due to the second surge of COVID19 in the country and with several states claiming they are running out of supplies.

“We are in discussions with the Government of India with the objective of starting a bridging clinical study of our Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India, subject to local regulatory approvals,” the company said in a statement.

“At Johnson & Johnson, we remain fully focused on bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to people around the world, if authorised for use by local health authorities,” it added.

The vaccine Phase 3 data shows it is 85% effective in preventing severe disease and 66% to 72% effective in preventing “moderate to severe” COVID infection. It also showed protection against COVID related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

In India Johnson & Johnson has tied up with Biological E to expand manufacturing capabilities of its vaccine candidate.

