Joined Sangh at 12, Worked Extensively in J-K: Arun Kumar, the Key Link Between RSS and BJP Now

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday introduced a key organisational change by making its joint general secretary Arun Kumar the interface for political issues and also coordinator with the BJP. He replaced another joint general secretary Krishana Gopal who held the charge since 2015.

The change was announced in an ongoing meeting of RSS full-timers at Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier this year, the RSS had made a generational shift in its organisational structure by elevating Dattatreya Hosabale as general secretary and Arun Kumar along with Ramdatt Chakarddhar as joint general secretary.

Arun Kumar Joined Sangh at 12

Born in April 1964 in Jhilmil, East Delhi, Arun Kumar joined the Sangh in 1976 at the tender age of 12 during the Emergency in 1976, according to reports. He started visiting the Shakha from then, and became a pracharak in the year 1982.

District Campaigner

He later assumed the responsibilities of district campaigner, department campaigner and co-provincial campaigner. His center was Delhi, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. After this, he came the Seh Sampark Pramukh of the Akhil Bharatiya.

Crucial Work in Jammu and Kashmir

Arun Kumar has also extensively worked in Jammu and Kashmir and is seen as one of the main persons in the saffron family behind the abolition of Article 370.

He has been appointed ahead of the assembly elections in seven states in 2022, including in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

The five-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began in Chitrakoot on Friday. Senior RSS functionaries, including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable and all five sah-sarkaryawah (joint general secretaries) are attending the meeting.

