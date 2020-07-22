Joining Hands to Overtake China in 5G, Suggestion to 'Open' Market: At Ideas Summit, US Shares Tips & Plans for India

Senator Mark Warner said that US is trying to move India into the highest non-NATO category for sharing defence technology. He further pitched for India-US partnership to explore expansion of 5G, while attacking China.

Chinese companies are trying to dominate 5G, and countries have now woken up to what Beijing is trying to do. 5G provides an opportunity for alliances on technology. India-US can be core partners in this alliance," he said at the US India Business Council (USIBC) summit.

Meanwhile, US Envoy to India, Ken Juster, said that no one wants to have a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region. He stressed that US wants it to be an "inclusive vision", built with "trusted and like-minded partners. "We need to develop guidelines, red lines and other ways to fulfill vision we share for Indo-Pacific region," he added.

He further said that India must open market for its own interest and should loosen regulations.

Juster's comments are likely to have come in the backdrop of tariffs on products exported from US. Last year, India has raised tariffs on 28 items, including almond, pulses and walnut, exported from the US in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products.

The Trump administration then wanted Prime Minister Modi to lower the trade barriers and embrace "fair and reciprocal" trade. Trump had also criticised India's high import tariff on the iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles as "unacceptable".

Senator Lindsey Graham had in 2019 commented that India is "the worst" in terms of high tariffs on American products.