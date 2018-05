Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2017 Result declared at csirhrdg.res.in, Check Now

on the official website of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - csirhrdg.res.in . A total of 3973 candidates have qualified the JRF (NET) CSIR, 87 candidates have qualified JRF only; while 1500 candidates have qualified JRF (NET) UGC and 4409 candidates have qualified Lectureship (NET). The Junior Research Fellowship will be effective from 1July 2018.CSIR had organized the Joint CSIR-UGC Test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Lecturership (NET) on 17th December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Visit the official website - http://csirhrdg.res.in/ Step 2 – Click on JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam Dec 2017 Result Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and SearchStep 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://csirhrdg.res.in/netresult_Dec2017.pdf