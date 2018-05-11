English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2017 Result declared at csirhrdg.res.in, Check Now
3973 candidates have qualified the JRF (NET) CSIR, 87 candidates have qualified JRF only; while 1500 candidates have qualified JRF (NET) UGC and 4409 candidates have qualified Lecturership NET.
Online Registration for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 has begun on the official website of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research. (Screengrab) (File)
Joint CSIR UGC NET Dec 2017 Result has been declared on the official website of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - csirhrdg.res.in. A total of 3973 candidates have qualified the JRF (NET) CSIR, 87 candidates have qualified JRF only; while 1500 candidates have qualified JRF (NET) UGC and 4409 candidates have qualified Lectureship (NET). The Junior Research Fellowship will be effective from 1st July 2018.
CSIR had organized the Joint CSIR-UGC Test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Eligibility for Lecturership (NET) on 17th December 2017, last year. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check CSIR UGC NET Dec 2017 Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://csirhrdg.res.in/
Step 2 – Click on JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam Dec 2017 Result
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 4 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://csirhrdg.res.in/netresult_Dec2017.pdf
