Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2018 Online Registration Begins at csirhrdg.res.in, Apply Before 26th March
The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research is tentatively scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility Test on 17th June 2018, for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship for subjects that come under the faculty of Science & Technology.
Online Registration for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 has begun on the official website of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research. (Screengrab)
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 Online Registration has begun on the official website of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - csirhrdg.res.in.
CSIR is tentatively scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility Test on 17th June 2018, for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship for subjects that come under the faculty of Science & Technology including Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.
Candidates interested in applying for the same must apply online on or before 26th March 2018. As per the official notification, the fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from 1st January, 2019 with the validity period of 2 years for joining the fellowship under CSIR Scheme.
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 – Important Dates:
Online Application Process Begins – 5th March 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 26th March 2018
Last Date for Receipt of Written Request for Change of Examination Centre – 19th April 2018
Publication of List of Candidates Registered for Test – 18th May 2018
Issue of E-Admit Card to Registered Candidates – 1st Week of June 2018
Tentative Date of Single MCQ Examination – 17th June 2018
Declaration of Result – September/October 2018
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 – Age Limit
JRF (NET) – the upper age limit for candidates applying for Junior Research Fellowship is 28 years as on 1st January 2018 (age-relaxation applies)
LS (NET) – there’s no upper age limit for candidates applying for the Lectureship
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 – Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must go through the detailed notification as released by the Human Resource Development Group of CSIR, given at the url mentioned below:
http://csirhrdg.res.in/notification_main_june2018.pdf
Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018 – Exam Pattern
The Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2018 examination will comprise of Multiple Choice Questions segregated in 3 parts viz:
Part A will cover questions based on General Aptitude including Logical Reasoning, Graphical Analysis, Analytical and Numerical Ability, Quantitative Comparison, Series Formation, etc.
Part B will comprise of Subject-specific questions for which the candidate has applied for JRF or LS.
Part C will test candidates’ knowledge on Scientific Concepts and Analytical skills. ‘The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply the scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.’
The Single MCQ Based Test will carry 200 marks and candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the same. Negative marking is applicable.
The test will be conducted at 27 exam centres across the country in two sessions viz Morning Session from 9AM to 12Noon and Afternoon Session from 2PM to 5PM.
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an online application fee of ₹1000 for General Category, ₹250 for SC/ST/PwD and ₹500 for OBC (non-creamy layer).
How to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2018?
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 26th March 2018 on the official website of Joint CSIR-UGC NET - http://csirhrdg.res.in/ and must take a printout of the duly filled application form for further reference.
