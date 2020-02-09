Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Joint Forum Against NPR, NRC & CAA Brings Forward Its Rally to February 27

The rally, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 29, has now been preponed to February 27 as the administration did not give permission for an earlier date, Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA coordination committee members said.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Joint Forum Against NPR, NRC & CAA Brings Forward Its Rally to February 27
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Patna: The Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA on Sunday announced that it has preponed its 'Samvidhan Bachao, Nagrikta Bachao maha rally' at Gandhi Maidan here to February 27 from 29.

The rally, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 29, has now been preponed to February 27 as the administration did not give us permission for holding the rally on the earlier date, Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA coordination committee members said at a press conference.

Prominent among those who attended the press meet included Ghalib, Chandrakanta Khan, Rupesh Kumar, Nivedita Jha, Kamayani besides former IAS officer K Gopinathan, who had resigned from government service.

"Our maha rally at Gandhi Maidan has been preponed to February 27 from February 29 due to ruling JD(U)'s programme at the venue," Chandrakanta Khan told reporters here. "The venue Gandhi Maidan has been booked by the JD(U) for two-days on February 29 and March 1 and that's why the administration did not give us the permission to hold our maha rally on February 29," another joint forum member, Ghalib said.

The JD(U) is holding a state-level workers' meet at Gandhi Maidan on March 1, party sources said, adding that the ground has been booked for February 29 also keeping in mind the need to carry out preparations for the workers' meet.

CPI leader and the former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar, is on a state-wide 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' which was launched on January 30, under the banner of 'Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA'.

The campaign, which was scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan on February 29, will now be held on February 27.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannan Gopinathan claimed that CAA, NPR, NRC will "adversely affect the poor". There is a massive protest against CAA,NPR, NRC in Bihar too, he claimed, adding that big mobilization of people will take place on the issue.

Various artistes, film actors, politicians, trade unions, representatives from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia will participate at the meeting, Ghalib said, adding that leaders from various Left parties and other like minded political parties will also be invited for the event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram