Joint Operation by Assam Rifles, Army Destroy 3 NSCN (IM) Camps in Arunachal

A joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Dao Division of the Indian Army has destroyed three camps of the Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) in Motongsa village of Arunachal Pradesh. According to Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjeet Konwer, the Jairampur battalion of Assam Rifles in coordination with Army launched a massive operation in Motongsa of Chandel district on Tuesday.“The operation was launched based on specific intelligence about presence of cadres in and around Motongsa, trying to terrorise locals and attempting extortion. During search of the thickly vegetated area, the party located and destroyed two camps and a logistics base of the NSCN (IM). These camps were used for their planning and logistics purpose,” said Col Konwer.A statement released by Assam Rifles said that these camps also allowed the group to increase their influence in the area. It further said that the destruction of these camps will help contain extortion and harassment by NSCN cadres in Motongsa and adjoining areas of Nampong and Miao in Changlang district. Earlier in March, a similar operation conducted in Miao circle led to the destruction of an NSCM (IM) hideout.Meanwhile, search operations are on to locate and neutralise the militants who managed to escape. On June 30, a brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and suspected NSCN(IM) militants at Longchong village under Nampong circle of Changlang district bordering Myanmar.