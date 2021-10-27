Joint Operation by Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood to Divert Kashmiris from Sufi Path

The influence of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir has been a dominating factor in facilitating the terror narrative in the region. The concept of society and life as also the manner of running the government as pursued by the JeI runs contrary to the Sufi values associated with the people of Kashmir.

The inherent message of the JeI has been to ensure norms in society and politics on the lines of the Sharia.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | Video Reveals Pakistan Connection to J&K Terror; JeM Handler Seen Training Kashmiri Militant

In this respect, the Islamic organisation follows the practices of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and takes direct inspiration from it.

JeI experts regularly engage prominent members of the Turkey-based MB, seeking their advice and guidance on various issues including the role of day-to-day activities of the people and government.

Most significantly, the aim of these organisations is to shift the mindset of the people of Kashmir towards a hard, radical approach to life, intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

For instance, the Muslim Brotherhood has been propagating through the JeI the need to totally reject the practice of shrine worship. This runs contrary to the Sufi practice, which is more open and relies on mystical shrine-based worship.

The JeI has, thus, been systematically introducing concepts and principles of the MB within Kashmiri society.

The Jamaat-e-Islami also operates in coordination with the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), which is its operational wing, and provides infrastructure and support to the HM’s activities.

Interestingly, as the JeI builds its wealth of Islamic knowledge based on support from the MB, it also tends to use this knowledge base to effectively penetrate the educated sections of society, including middle-level members of the bureaucracy in Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Pakistan-Sponsored Terror Proxies With Basic Weapons, Local Youths Emerge as Biggest Threat to Kashmir

Books from the MB translated in Kashmiri, shown under JeI publication, have been distributed in the Valley on a regular basis to a certain targeted population group.

In the past, it has been found that the MB has systematically carried narratives favouring an independent Kashmir on the lines of the briefing given to it by the JeI operatives in Kashmir.

The Sunni Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood’s serious interest in India, especially in Kashmir and activities related to Muslims in India, has been evident in the past.

The MB had recently launched the “Boycott Indian products” campaign, which was created based on fake news and artificially created graphics portraying the persecution of Muslims in India.

It has used this ploy with regard to Kashmir as well in the past. While calling for a boycott of Indian products, it ran a series of Twitter handles pointedly accusing India of indulging in the persecution of Indian minorities.

The MB has been sharing its narrative on Kashmir with numerous other like-minded organisations, such as those in the United States: the Islamic Society of North America, Muslim Students Association, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.