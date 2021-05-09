india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Joona Akhada Seer, Who Attended Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Dies from Coronavirus in Uttarakhand
1-MIN READ

Joona Akhada Seer, Who Attended Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Dies from Coronavirus in Uttarakhand

File photo of Kumbh Mela from Haridwar.

File photo of Kumbh Mela from Haridwar.

At least six seers has died from coronavirus after attending the Haridwar Kumbh, which was visited by lakhs of people amid apprehensions that it may prove to be a super spreader in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.

A seer from the Joona Akhada, Mahant Vimal, died from coronavirus at a hospital here. The 45-year-old seer died on Thursday. He was buried at the Srimanta Prem Giri Ashram in Haridwar's Kangdi village on Saturday.

Rabindranand Saraswati from the Joona Akhada said the seer had been associated with the body for the past two decades and was made its "mahamandaleshwar" at the recently concluded Haridwar Kumbh. At least six seers has died from coronavirus after attending the Haridwar Kumbh, which was visited by lakhs of people amid apprehensions that it may prove to be a super spreader in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 09, 2021, 18:29 IST