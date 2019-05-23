English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jorhat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jorhat MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Jorhat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.73%. The estimated literacy level of Jorhat is 81.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,02,420 votes which was 11.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.6% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jorhat was: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,11,283 men, 5,78,203 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jorhat Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jorhat is: 26.7578 94.208
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जोरहाट, असम (Hindi); জোরহাট, অসম (Bengali); जोरहाट, आसाम (Marathi); જોરહાટ, આસામ (Gujarati); ஜோர்ஹாட், அசாம் (Tamil); ఝోర్ హాట్, అసోం (Telugu); ಜೋರ್ಹಟ್, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ജോറത്ത്, അസം (Malayalam).
Jorhat Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Arbin Kumar Boruah
IND
--
--
Nandita Nag
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AIFB
--
--
Raj Kumar Duwara
NPP
--
--
Kamala Raj Konwar
BJP
--
--
Topon Kumar Gogoi
AITC
--
--
Ribulaya Gogoi
INC
--
--
Sushanta Borgohain
CPI
--
--
Kanak Gogoi
