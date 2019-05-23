Jorhat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name INC Sushanta Borgohain INC Sushanta Borgohain LEADING

Jorhat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Arbin Kumar Boruah IND -- -- Nandita Nag NOTA -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Raj Kumar Duwara NPP -- -- Kamala Raj Konwar BJP -- -- Topon Kumar Gogoi AITC -- -- Ribulaya Gogoi INC -- -- Sushanta Borgohain CPI -- -- Kanak Gogoi

12. Jorhat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Upper Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.73%. The estimated literacy level of Jorhat is 81.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,02,420 votes which was 11.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Bijoy Krishna Handique of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 71,914 votes which was 9.42% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 47.44% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.6% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jorhat was: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,11,283 men, 5,78,203 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jorhat is: 26.7578 94.208Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जोरहाट, असम (Hindi); জোরহাট, অসম (Bengali); जोरहाट, आसाम (Marathi); જોરહાટ, આસામ (Gujarati); ஜோர்ஹாட், அசாம் (Tamil); ఝోర్ హాట్, అసోం (Telugu); ಜೋರ್​ಹಟ್​, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ജോറത്ത്, അസം (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)