JoSAA 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2020 to be Declared Today at 10 pm at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2nd seat allotment result 2020 | The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the seat allotment results and reporting for the second round of JoSAA-2020 on its official website today.

According to the official announcement as visible on the site, the result will be out on 20 October at 10 pm. Earlier the authority was scheduled to release the counselling release by 5 pm on Wednesday.

All the candidates who have registered for JoSAA second round of counselling will be able to check their results online at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA has released the official schedule on its official site that details the last date for online reporting, fee payment, verification of documents and submission of candidate’s response to query (if Applicable). The schedule states that the Online reporting has to be done from October 22 to October 23 till 5 pm. The last date to respond to any query is till 5 pm on October 24.

Follow these steps to check JoSAA 2nd round seat allotment result 2020 once it is declared -

Step 1: Visit the official site of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says: ‘2nd seat allotment result’

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login credentials

Step 4: Once the roll number has been entered, click Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA Counselling Schedule.

Candidates who seek to get admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other applicable GFTIs need to go through the JoSAA 2020 registration process. Once the seat allotment is announced by the exam conducting authority, candidates need to confirm that they are indeed interested in the particular course. Only then will their registration be considered correct.

If anyone fails to accept the allotted seats their seat will be allotted to some other candidate in the upcoming rounds of counselling.