JoSAA 2018 7th Round Seat Allotment Result Out at josaa.nic.in, IIT Seat Acceptance Till 5PM Today

JoSAA 2018 7th Round Seat Allotment Result has been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its official website - josaa.nic.in . Candidates who’ve made it to the list are required to pay the seat acceptance fee through SBI e-Challan/ net banking/ debit cards on 19th July 2018 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM for Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NITs) and need to get the documents verification done at any reporting centre for round 7. IITs have been given only one day to complete the process i.e.19th July 2018 while for NIT, IIITs and CFTIs, candidates can complete the process from 19th to 23rd July 2018 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM.The candidates can now check their allotment status and download their seat allotment letter by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://josaa.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Round 7: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat acceptance fee’Step 3 – Enter details like JEE (Main) Roll Number and passwordStep 4 – Click on LoginStep 5 – Result will displayStep 6 – Download the same and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - https://josaa.nic.in/result/root/resultlogin.aspx Candidates must know that withdrawal option will not be available after the seat acceptance and document verification in the 7th round of Seat Allotment.