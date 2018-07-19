English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JoSAA 2018 7th Round Seat Allotment Result Out at josaa.nic.in, IIT Seat Acceptance Till 5PM Today
IITs have been given only one day to complete the process i.e.19th July 2018 while for NIT, IIITs and CFTIs, candidates can complete the process from 19th to 23rd July 2018 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM.
Screen grab of the official website of JoSAA.
JoSAA 2018 7th Round Seat Allotment Result has been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates who’ve made it to the list are required to pay the seat acceptance fee through SBI e-Challan/ net banking/ debit cards on 19th July 2018 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM for Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Institute of Technology (NITs) and need to get the documents verification done at any reporting centre for round 7. IITs have been given only one day to complete the process i.e.19th July 2018 while for NIT, IIITs and CFTIs, candidates can complete the process from 19th to 23rd July 2018 from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM.
The candidates can now check their allotment status and download their seat allotment letter by following the instructions given below:
How to check JoSAA 2018 7th Round Seat Allotment Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://josaa.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Round 7: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat acceptance fee’
Step 3 – Enter details like JEE (Main) Roll Number and password
Step 4 – Click on Login
Step 5 – Result will display
Step 6 – Download the same and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://josaa.nic.in/result/root/resultlogin.aspx
Candidates must know that withdrawal option will not be available after the seat acceptance and document verification in the 7th round of Seat Allotment.
