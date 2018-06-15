English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
JoSAA 2018 Registration & Choice Filling Begins Today for IITs, IIITs, GFTIs & NITs, Apply before 25th June 2018
Candidates who have appeared in JEE (Main) 2018 are eligible to register for seat allocation in NIT+ system (except IITs) and candidates who have been declared JEE (Advanced) 2018 Qualified are eligible to register for seat allocation in all 100 Participating Institutes including 23 IITs.
Screen grab of the official website of JoSAA. (Image credits: http://josaa.nic.in)
JoSAA 2018 Registration & Choice Filling process has begun on the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority, (JoSAA) – josaa.nic.in, for candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced and JEE Mains 2018 exam. Candidates seeking admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2018-19 must register themselves from 15th to 25th June 2018 and fill choices to be able to take part in the counseling and be eligible to get admissions this year.
IIT Kanpur has released a revised merit list of candidates who are declared qualified for JEE Advanced 2018, yesterday on directions of MHRD. Candidates who had appeared for JEE Advanced 2018 can check the list on jeeadv.ac.in and register and fill choices accordingly.
How to register for JoSAA 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://josaa.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Registration and Choice Filling tab
Step 3 – Enter your JEE (Main) 2018 or JEE (Advanced) 2018 Roll Number and Password, captcha code to Login
Step 4 – Register yourself and fill choices
Step 5 – Take a printout of the final locked choices for submission during reporting.
Direct Link - https://josaa.nic.in/Counseling/Root/CandidateLogin.aspx
A total of 7 rounds of seat allocation will be organized by JoSAA. Candidates who are allotted a seat during these rounds need to pay the seat acceptance fee and appear for Document Verification at any reporting center for provisional seat acceptance.
To participate in the subsequent rounds, candidates need to fill option for ‘freeze’, ‘slide’ or ‘float’ for the choice of academic program.
Also, candidates can withdraw from an already accepted seat by reporting at a reporting center up to the 6th round of seat allocation.
