JoSAA 2018 Second Round Seat Allotment Result out Today at 5 PM on josaa.nic.in, Stay Tuned

JoSAA 2018 Second Round Seat Allotment Result is scheduled to be released today i.e. 3July 2018 at 5PM by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its official website — josaa.nic.in. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is set to organize a total of seven rounds of seat allotment for candidates seeking admissions to 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) across the country.The result of first round of seat allotment was declared last week on 27June 2018, while the result of second round of seat allotment is scheduled for today.Candidates awaiting results must stay tuned to the official website and check their result status once it is made available by JoSAA. Candidates who will make it to the JoSAA 2018 Second Round Seat Allotment can either withdraw, or accept the seat for which they will need to pay the seat acceptance fee via SBI e-Challan/ net banking/ debit cards and report at the allocated centre for document verification process from 10am to 5pm on 4and 5July 2018.Candidates must know that withdrawal option will not be available after the seat acceptance and document verification in Sixth Round of Seat Allotment.