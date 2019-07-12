Take the pledge to vote

JoSAA 2019: Fifth Round of Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Check via Direct Link

Candidates can know their course-institute admission as couselling body Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the result of fifth round of JoSAA seat allotment on Friday.

Updated:July 12, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
JoSAA 2019: Fifth Round of Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Check via Direct Link
JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment Result | The couselling body Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the result of fifth round of JoSAA seat allotment on July 12. The of JoSAA fifth seat allotment 2019, JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result was published only in online mode at the Authority’ homepage josaa.nic.in

Candidates can know their course-institute admission status through this direct link. Here under the box titled ‘JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result’ for round 5 can be viewed by entering the JEE Main 2019 exam credential.

The final JoSAA 2019 seat allocation status can be checked at or after 5:00 pm on July 12. On being allotted seat and wishing to confirm admission, candidates have to appear for document verification of JoSAA 2019 counselling between July 13 and July 14. During the same datelines, candidates can withdraw the allotted seat at the designated JoSAA reporting centres.

JoSAA 2019: Steps to Check Admission Status

Candidates who qualified the IIT JEE 2019 entrance examination and registered as well locked choices of Institutes for JoSSA counseling can get to know the admission status online. Know the steps involved in availing for JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, JoSAA fifth seat allotment list 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA): josaa.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the link reading as ‘fifth round of JoSSA seat allotment result’ or click on the direct link given above

Step 3- On the JoSSA 2019 seat allotment list window, enter the required detail and hit the submit button

Step 4- The JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, JoSAA fifth seat allotment list mentioning the admission status can be viewed

The sixth round of seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on July 15.

