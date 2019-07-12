JoSAA 2019: Fifth Round of Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Check via Direct Link
Candidates can know their course-institute admission as couselling body Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the result of fifth round of JoSAA seat allotment on Friday.
(Image: News18.com)
JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment Result | The couselling body Joint Seat Allocation Authority has declared the result of fifth round of JoSAA seat allotment on July 12. The of JoSAA fifth seat allotment 2019, JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result was published only in online mode at the Authority’ homepage josaa.nic.in
Candidates can know their course-institute admission status through this direct link. Here under the box titled ‘JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result’ for round 5 can be viewed by entering the JEE Main 2019 exam credential.
The final JoSAA 2019 seat allocation status can be checked at or after 5:00 pm on July 12. On being allotted seat and wishing to confirm admission, candidates have to appear for document verification of JoSAA 2019 counselling between July 13 and July 14. During the same datelines, candidates can withdraw the allotted seat at the designated JoSAA reporting centres.
JoSAA 2019: Steps to Check Admission Status
Candidates who qualified the IIT JEE 2019 entrance examination and registered as well locked choices of Institutes for JoSSA counseling can get to know the admission status online. Know the steps involved in availing for JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, JoSAA fifth seat allotment list 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA): josaa.nic.in
Step 2- Click on the link reading as ‘fifth round of JoSSA seat allotment result’ or click on the direct link given above
Step 3- On the JoSSA 2019 seat allotment list window, enter the required detail and hit the submit button
Step 4- The JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, JoSAA fifth seat allotment list mentioning the admission status can be viewed
The sixth round of seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on July 15.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Just Focusing on the Final: Archer on a Potential Ashes Call-Up
- Kim Kardashian Called Out by Diet Prada for Plagiarising Emilio Pucci's Sunglass Design
- Why British Grand Prix on Same Day as Finals of Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon: Lewis Hamilton
- Apple's Made in India iPhones Expected to hit Stores Next Month, Could Have Lower Pricing