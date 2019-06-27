JoSAA 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in

JoSSA Result 2019 | The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the first seat allotment result today (June 27) on its official website josaa.nic.in. All candidates who have filled and locked their choices for colleges and courses can check their JoSSA seat allotment 2019 status online. The candidates whose name have appeared on the JoSSA 2019 first round seat allotment list can proceed for seat acceptance and carry out admission formalities at respective reporting centers.

The document verification for these candidates will be held for five days from June 28 to July 2. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority JoSAA has provided direct URL for candidates to check the JoSAA 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Result.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2019: Seat Allotment Status for First Round

Check the status of JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, by following the below-given steps-

Step 1- Visit the homepage of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA): josaa.nic.in

Step 2- On homepage, you will get ‘View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1’ tab

Step 3- Click on it and enter JEE Main 2019 application number, password, and security pin

Step 4- Enter login button to view Seat Allotment Result 2019

Step 5- The JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2019 can be viewed and the status can be checked

On July 3, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority will release a status list of filled and vacant seats. Besides this, second round of seat allotment list will be released by 5 PM on July 3.