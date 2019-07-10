JoSAA 2019: Fourth Round of Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Document Verification Till July 12

JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment Result | The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), which is responsible for conducting counseling process and granting admission to IIT, NIT, IIIT and other government institutes, has declared the JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result. The fourth round seat allotment result, informing candidates about allotted seat for the locked college and course, was published on July 9 by the Authority at its official website josaa.nic.in. The JoSAA has hosted an online window at its homepage, so as to facilitate registered candidates to check the status of seat allotment.

According to JoSAA official schedule for counseling, all candidates who are allotted seat can participate in admission formalities by reaching in-person at respective reporting centre. They can confirm admission on the allotted seat once the document verification round is wrapped of positively. From July 10-July 11 (10.00 am to 5.00 pm), they can appear at the reporting centre. During the same dateline, if they wish to withdraw admission, they can surrender the allotted seat.

JoSAA 2019: Steps to Check Your Institute -Course Seat Allotment Status

Candidates who took the IIT JEE 2019 entrance examination and secured rank in overall JEE Main 2019 Result, JEE Advanced 2019 Result are allowed to participate in the JoSSA counseling for the current academic year. The JEE rank holders were mandated to register online for JoSAA 2019 seat allotment. Those who have locked their choices can get to know, the JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, for the fourth round of counseling by following the below-listed steps.

Step 1- Visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA): josaa.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link reading as ‘fourth round of JoSSA seat allotment result’

Step 3- On the new window, enter the required detail

Step 4- The JoSAA 2019 seat allotment result, JoSAA 2019 seat allotment status can be viewed

Step 5- Show you acceptance or non-acceptance for JoSAA 2019 seat allotment by clicking on the required options- freeze, slide, float

The fifth round of seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on July 12 by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority.