JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link, Steps Here

JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment Result | The third round of JoSAA 2019 seat allotment process is scheduled to begin tomorrow on July 6 (Saturday). Candidates can check their admission status at 5pm on the josaa.nic.in, which is the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is responsible for managing admissions and seat allotments. Candidates can participate in JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment process in online mode at the Authority’s homepage and get to know the seats filled/availability status. The vacant seats on which admission are allotted will be displayed at 10 am.

Candidates can view the JoSAA seat allotment statistics encapsulating details like the institute name, branch code, branch name, category, quota and vacant seats. They can also view names of institutes and number of vacant seats available in third round of JoSAA 2019 counselling.

JoSAA 2019 Counselling: Steps to Check JoSAA Third Round of Admission Status

The result of JoSAA 2019 seat allotment can be checked solely in online mode. Know how to view JoSAA Third Seat Allotment List 2019, JoSAA 2019 Allotment Result-

Step 1- Visit homepage of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) josaa.nic.in

Step 2- Search for tab reading ‘JoSAA 2019 Third Round Seat Allotment Result’ and click on it

Step 3- You will be redirected to JoSAA 2019 Seat Allotment window, here as required enter JEE Advanced /Mains application number, password and captcha code

Step 4- The status of vacant and allotted seat under the JoSAA 2019 Third Seat Allotment List can be viewed

Candidates allotted with seat as and when the JoSAA 2019 seat allocations get displayed, have to appear for document verification between July 7 and July 8. They have to report at their reporting centres for confirming their admission on the allotted seat.