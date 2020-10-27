JoSAA 2020 Round 3 Counselling: Seat Allotment List 3 Announced, Check More Details at Official Website

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2020 was announced on Monday, October 26. The results have been declared on the official website of JoSAA 2020.

In order to check the JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2020 online, follow the below mentioned steps:

1. Visit the official josaa.nic.in website

2. On the home page, look for an option that reads ‘Opening and Closing Ranks’ and click on it

3. Next, go to the drop-down, and select the Round No., Institute Type, Institute Name and the Course or Academic Program for which you have to check

4. The opening and closing ranks would be available on the screen

5. The students can keep a regular check on other institutes and courses to find the opening and closing rank for the previous allotment results

It must also be noted that the students can also check the seat availability in IITs, NITs and other participating institutes. Apart from this, they can apply through the portal if they get a seat. It is important to note that the availability status of the seats can only be seen after login in.

In order to complete the procedure of locking a seat from JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2020, a student will have to pay the fees and submit the complete documents by 5 PM on October 28. For those aspirants who may want to withdraw or exit the process of allocation, they will have to mandatorily do it by October 29.

A total of six rounds of JoSAA 2020 counselling and seat allotment, followed by two special rounds will be conducted by the concerned authorities. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, counselling registration 2020 link was open from October 6 to 15.

Meanwhile, Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2020 has been set up by the Ministry of Education. This has been formed in order to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 110 institutes for the current academic year i.e. 2020 - 21.