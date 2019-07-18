Take the pledge to vote

JoSAA Announces Result for 7th Round Seat Allotment, Check Online at josaa.nic.in

To check the JoSAA 7th Round Seat Allotment Result, the candidates are requested to keep their JEE Main application number, password and security pin handy.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 18, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
JoSAA Announces Result for 7th Round Seat Allotment, Check Online at josaa.nic.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
JoSAA 7th Round Seat Allotment Result | The Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2019, popularly known as JoSAA, has released the 7th Round Seat Allotment result list on Thursday, July 18. The results for the JoSSA Seat Allotment 7th Round were declared in the online mode through the official website of JoSSA.

The JoSAA announced the result of its 6th round seat allotment list on July 15. In order to check the allotment list, the candidates will need to visit the official website. To check the JoSAA 7th Round Seat Allotment Result, the candidates are requested to keep their JEE Main application number, password and security pin handy.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2019 has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20. The institutes include 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

How to check JoSAA 7th Seat Allotment Result 2019 Online

Candidates can check their JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2019 for 7th round by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSSA 2019 at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘View Seat Allotment Result of Round 7’

Step 3: Alternatively, the candiadtes can directly visit the link here.

Step 4: On the log-in page, enter JEE Main Application number, password and security pin

Step 5: The JoSAA 7th Seat Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download or take a printout for reference purpose

After the declaration of JoSAA 7th Seat allotment result 2019, the selected candidates are required to participate in the document verification process which will begin July 19 onwards. Candidates will need to accept or withdraw their seat by reporting to the centres.

