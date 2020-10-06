JoSAA Registration 2020 Begins Today at josaa.nic.in, Check the Details Here

JEE Advanced counselling process 2020, conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), will initiate today. The students who have qualified the JEE Mains 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020 will be able to apply for the registration for JoSAA October 6 onwards. The JoSAA registration process will take place on the official website josaa.nic.in.

The candidates who will complete the JoSAA registration process within the given period only they will be offered admission in various engineering courses. This candidates will get admission in institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. The students will be offered admissions based on their JEE Mains and Advanced score and their choices.

JoSAA Registration Process 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website https://josaa.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P

Step 2: Click on the link which reads, “Online Registration & Choice Filling”

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main 2020 application number and password

Step 4: Login and start the choice filling process by entering the required details

Candidates can also register themselves with JoSAA directly by clicking on the link https://josaa.nic.in/Counseling/Root/CandidateLogin.aspx

Candidates can apply for as many courses as they want. It is to be kept in mind that once the choice is locked, it cannot be modified. Candidates who do not complete the JoSAA registration process within the specified time will not be able to participate in further admission for this academic year.

JoSAA will release the first seat allotment list on October 17. The seat locking process will be conducted online. Candidates whose name are there in the JoSAA seat allotment list will have to pay the required fee and upload all the required documents to lock their seat. JEE Main Counselling will be conducted in 7 rounds.

JEE Advanced result 2020 was released on October 5 on the official website. Around 1.50 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Advanced and 43,204 students have successfully qualified the examination, out of which 6,707 are female candidates. Chirag Falor has scored 352 marks out of 396 and secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the examination.