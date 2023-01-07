Joshimath Can No Longer Sustain Increasing Pressure, Warns Senior Geologist as Himalayan Town Sinks

Hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath area are in the midst of collapse. The dangerous cracks in the walls of buildings and roads are widening, sending huge amounts of water gushing out. But the disaster that hit the Himalayan town has been in the making for years, and is set to get worse, say geologists.

“The subsidence — the sinking of the land in the region — had begun long back and is still going on. The town was built over the debris of an old landslide. It also falls in Seismic Zone 5 with the highest risk of an earthquake and is equally susceptible to landslides,” says Dr Kalachand Sain, noted geologist and director of Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

The premier institute led the 2021 study underlining the extreme vulnerability of the region whose geological foundation has always been under question. Not only is the area tectonically most active due to continued subduction of the Indian plate under the Eurasian plate, it is increasingly becoming unstable, struggling to sustain the increasing pressure of human activities.

UNPLANNED CONSTRUCTION

“There has been a lot of sub-surface activity happening here,” said the geologist about the town situated at an altitude of nearly 6,000 feet in Chamoli district. “High amount of strain energy has accumulated over the years, which gets released in the form of earthquakes and often triggers landslides. On top of it is the increasing surface pressure due to human activities.”

Despite a stark warning issued in 1976 by the government-instituted Mishra committee, several hotels, restaurants, buildings, and roads have been built in the area to cater to tourism. The poorly planned drainage system has further obstructed the natural flow of water, compelling it to ooze out from unlikely places.

“We have to let the water take its natural course. The entire drainage system has to be re-planned and it has to be done using impervious construction materials that stop the water from percolating down so that it does not put undue pressure and ooze out of cracks, rendering the land unstable,” he highlighted.

Despite last year’s flash floods, the construction of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC’s)’s 510 MW Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Project is also underway in the district. “It cannot be categorically stated if the cracks occurred due to construction of a certain project. But we cannot rule it out either. If rocks are blasted in hilly areas, then they can cause damage and trigger subsidence,” added Sain.

UNSTABLE FOUNDATION, WIDENING RIVER CHANNELS

Over the years, geologists have also noticed how the natural flow of rivers and ‘nullahs’ upstream is getting obstructed. The subsurface aquifers (groundwater) are now unable to withstand the increasing surface pressure and the water is finding a new path to flow.

The rivers too are widening their channels and loosening the sediments as they flow downstream and rendering the rocks prone to erosion — a process called toe-cutting.

“There are a lot of streams down the slope of Joshimath so when they flow, they cause heavy erosion. Since the rocks here are weathered, they slide downstream easily, weakening the foundation of the place. So, if there is continued pressure on the surface, and structures are built, they would also be unstable. This is a major reason why these houses are developing massive cracks,” he explained.

WORSE COMING

As impacts of climate change intensify, the Himalayan region is likely to witness more such disasters. A projected increase in heavy rainfall events would trigger flash floods and landslides, rendering it more susceptible to land subsidence. For the sinking Joshimath, this only signals a tough time ahead.

“We need to monitor this region more closely. Put more sensors, sensitive instruments to keep track of all the changes happening in the sub-surface. But before that, we should look at curtailing any development activities in the highly susceptible zones. Let the waters run their natural course. Re-plan the drainage systems. Most of these houses which have developed cracks can no longer survive. But if we are to let people live here, we will need to build a strong, resilient strategy,” said Sain.

