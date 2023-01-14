Joshimath Crisis Updates: Blamed for 'Role' in Sinking, NTPC Says 'Tunnel Not Passing Under Town'; Fresh Snow Adds to Woes Amid Evacuation

Even as evacuations and demolitions are underway in the Himalayan town of Joshimath, a fresh spell of snowfall in Auli, around 10 km away, led to a sudden drop in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius in Chamoli on Friday morning, as per reports.

Meanwhile, the NTPC defended its project being blamed for the land subsidence in the town, saying that the tunnel connected to the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project is 1 kilometers away from Joshimath town.

As 25 more families were evacuated, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said his government is moving step by step to address the issues of subsidence-hit Joshimath town in Chamoli district. “Our biggest priority now is to provide quick relief to the affected people and evacuate them to safety," he said.

Top updates:

Tunnel not passing through the town, says NTPC. On January 10, the Union Power Ministry had summoned NTPC officials to review the subsidence incident in Joshimath and a day later, the company had written back explaining its position. A head trace tunnel (HRT), which connects water intake at the dam site to the powerhouse for generation of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydro electricity project, “is not passing under Joshimath town," it wrote, as per Hindustan Times.

On January 10, the Union Power Ministry had summoned NTPC officials to review the subsidence incident in Joshimath and a day later, the company had written back explaining its position. A head trace tunnel (HRT), which connects water intake at the dam site to the powerhouse for generation of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydro electricity project, "is not passing under Joshimath town," it wrote, as per Hindustan Times.

Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, reveal satellite images. A study by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) said the land subsidence in Joshimath was slow between April and November 2022 during which the town sank by up to 8.9 centimetres. However, between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days, the preliminary study stated.



A study by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) said the land subsidence in Joshimath was slow between April and November 2022 during which the town sank by up to 8.9 centimetres. However, between December 27, 2022, and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days, the preliminary study stated. Twenty-five more families were evacuated from subsidence-hit houses , taking the total number of such families to 185, according to the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli.

, taking the total number of such families to 185, according to the District Disaster Management Authority, Chamoli. “ The affected families are being shifted to safer places . The demarcation of the affected buildings is going on continuously. Teams of geologists and experts are engaged in investigating the causes of land subsidence in the town," CM Dhami said on Friday.

. The demarcation of the affected buildings is going on continuously. Teams of geologists and experts are engaged in investigating the causes of land subsidence in the town," CM Dhami said on Friday. Affected families to get a six-month waiver on electricity and water bills. The Uttarakhand cabinet announced a slew of measures on Friday to provide relief to the people of the hill town, including a six-month waiver of electricity and water bills and a one-year moratorium on the recovery of bank loans.

The Uttarakhand cabinet announced a slew of measures on Friday to provide relief to the people of the hill town, including a six-month waiver of electricity and water bills and a one-year moratorium on the recovery of bank loans. Authorities on Friday decided to demolish two ‘unsafe’ hotel structures that were leaning on each other. The administration had begun the process of razing Hotel Malari Inn on Thursday but later decided to demolish both structures over concerns that if one building is demolished, the other would fall too, as per Hindustan Times. The authorities began the demolition around 7.30am on Friday, officials said.

