Joshimath in Jeopardy: Army Structures Have Minor Cracks, Troops Moved, Says COAS

Just like other residents, structures of the Indian Army in Joshimath have also developed minor cracks and roads have also been damaged slightly.

While speaking to the media during an annual press meet, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande said that if required, troops would be moved to upper areas in Auli.

As of now, the Indian Army has relocated some of its troops from Joshimath as well, but the changes have not dented the accessibility to the border and nearby areas, General Pande said.

“In Joshimath, 25-28 buildings developed minor cracks and troops have been temporarily relocated. If there is a need, we can relocate them permanently at Auli, which is at a higher altitude,” the Army Chief said at the press conference.

A brigade of the Indian Army in Joshimath is stationed close to the border.

General Pande also said that the Army has offered a helping hand to the administration and the force’s medical facilities have been provided to the local people.

He also said that, if required, the Army will help the locals in any other way.

The Army Chief said there were minor cracks in the Joshimath-Mana road and construction work on the (Helang) bypass has been halted temporarily. The roads are getting repaired by the Border Road Organisation (BRO).

He also assured that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the northern borders is under control. The Army is keeping a close watch on all activities in Doklam, he added.

During the annual press meet ahead of Army Day, General Pande stressed there was adequate deployment of troops at the LAC but also termed the situation “unpredictable”.

“The situation on the northern border is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture. Both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels,” the Army Chief told the media.

Read all the Latest India News here