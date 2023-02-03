6 Buildings See Cracks, Then it Widens & 20 Families Leave: After Joshimath, Fear in Jammu as Doda 'Sinks'

After Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand, several buildings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have developed cracks, causing fear among residents. As per the administration, cracks have been reported in as many as six buildings in the district and the government is trying to find a solution to the problem of sinking and subsidence of lands as soon as possible.

“Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings had cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase. This area is gradually sinking. The government is trying to find a solution as soon as possible," Athar Amin Zargar, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Doda, said.

According to a media report, as many as 20 families have shifted to safer places after the Nayi Basti area in Thathri municipality of Doda District started sinking. The houses developed cracks and had become unsafe because of land subsidence, Times Now said in a report.

As per the report, the area is continuously slipping due to various factors including the use of machinery in the construction of roads along with seepage of water resulting in the wreaking of bed roads beneath the village.

Officials of the local administration have visited the area and assured locals of all possible help assistance.

People in the affected area are being shifted to camps and tents after a team of experts examined the area and declared it unsafe, the SDM was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The Problem of Land Subsidence In Jammu and Kashmir

On January 29, a non-political civil society initiative in Jammu and Kashmir asked the government to put in place preventive strategies and schemes against the sinking and subsidence of lands in the Union Territory.

In a Memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta, the “Group of Concerned Citizens" (GCC) J&K, has highlighted rising risks of land sinking and subsidence in different parts of the UT, “in the wake of spurt in cuttings and excavations in mountainous terrains, in connection with railway, highway, expressway and PMGSY projects."

The memorandum cited reports of soil erosion, subsidence, denudation, landslides and avalanches from different Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Ganderbal, Bandipur, Baramulla, Kupwara and Budgam districts, pointing to potential “fault-lines and the underlying factors that need to be tackled in right earnest.

Read all the Latest India News here