As Joshimath is reeling under a serious land subsidence issue, the Uttarakhand government has ordered the evacuation of people from homes marked “unsafe" in the sinking hill town. As a result, people have been forced to leave their pets behind as they move out of their dwellings that have developed huge cracks.

Almost all homes in Joshimath have a pet dog or two that not only act as companions but also safeguard homes against attacks by wild animals like bears and leopards which sometimes stray into the area, a Times Now report said.

“Our neighbours left for Chamoli after their houses were marked unsafe, and left behind two of their dogs - Sheru and Tommy. They are now on the streets and have become strays, wondering what has happened to their owners,” said Dr Jyotsna Naithwal, medical officer at the community health centre in Joshimath.

Joshimath’s streets now have many dogs who once had loving homes. Sheru, for instance, could now be seen sitting in front of his owner’s empty house all day long. “Last night, Sheru kept on crying. We went out and fed him and brought him inside. He was looking for his master,” said Nandita Tamta, a resident of a nearby house.

The number of houses that have developed cracks has now risen to 826 out of which 165 are in the “unsafe zone", a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority said. So far 233 families have been shifted to temporary relief centres.

Meanwhile, two more hotels were dangerously leaning towards each other while wider cracks appeared near Auli ropeway and in other areas of land subsidence-hit Joshimath on Sunday.

The process of demolishing two adjacent hotels Malari Inn and Mount View which were declared unsafe was still underway. Around 100 metres from the site, two more hotels - Snow Crest and Comet - have tilted dangerously towards each other and have been vacated as a precautionary measure.

Several state-run institutions including ISRO have been directed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Uttarakhand government not to interact with media or share information on social media on the Joshimath situation without prior approval.

Earlier, satellite images released by the Indian Space Research Organisation showed the rapid rate of subsidence in Joshimath between Dec 27 and January 8.

