Joshimath Sinking LIVE: Hotel Owners, Locals Demand Compensation Ahead of Razing of 'Unstable' Structures; Over 700 Houses Affected So Far

While Malari Inn’s owner Thakur Singh laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest, Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal expressed similar sentiments. Hotel owners said they came to know about the state government’s decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount.

A large number of locals were also protesting, claiming that there was no clarity on how the people whose properties were to be demolished will be compensated. There are 86 houses in the area demarcated as an unsafe zone.

A total of 131 families have so far been shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated on Tuesday, while the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723, according to a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Authority.

Besides, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDF) personnel along with JCBs and workers reached the site on Tuesday. The area was barricaded and power lines in the area were cut off on Tuesday.

The district administration has put Red Cross marks on houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu had on Monday said that dilapidated houses that have developed huge cracks should be razed soon so that they do not cause further damage.

The road in front of the hotel, where barricades were put up by the administration to prevent the movement of people, is deserted with the barricades removed and the JCB machine parked in a corner.

Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha told reporters that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee has been roped in by the state government for the demolition.

