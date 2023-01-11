Joshimath Sinking LIVE: Hotel Owners, Locals Demand Compensation Ahead of Razing of 'Unstable' Structures; Over 700 Houses Affected So Far

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 08:25 IST
New Delhi, India
Joshimath Sinking LIVE: Preparations to demolish two hotels in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath marked “unstable” due to the cracks, began on Tuesday. Apart from hotels – Malari Inn and Mount View – other such structures will also be demolished to control the issue of land subsidence in the area. However, owners from both the hotels protested demanding compensation. Read More
Chief Scientist of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) on Tuesday said they are going to demolish a seven-storey hotel building, adding that the building can’t be repaired after developing cracks due to land subsidence. DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist, CBRI said, “Due to land subsidence, there are cracks appearing in the land due to which the foundation of buildings is quite affected.”
#JoshimathSubsidence | Owner of Malari Hotel&his family members are sitting outside the hotel demanding compensation as the hotel to be demolished due to cracks
My son lives in France, I can go anywhere but I’m sitting here for the people of Joshimath: T Singh Rana, hotel owner pic.twitter.com/hYZv1jZVfh

Several Congress leaders met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami under the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Karan Mahara’s leadership at CM’s Camp office on Tuesday. Mahara handed over a memorandum to CM regarding relief and rescue operations in light of land subsidence in Joshimath.
Uttarakhand | Action was being taken to demolish some hotels here. At that time, hotel owners expressed resentment so that hotels are not demolished until assurance about the cost of the hotels is given to him: Shailendra Pawar, Chairman, Joshimath Municipal Corporation

While Malari Inn’s owner Thakur Singh laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest, Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal expressed similar sentiments. Hotel owners said they came to know about the state government’s decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount.
Joshimath and its surrounding areas have been sinking at the rate of 6.5 cm or 2.5 inch per year, a two-year study by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing has found, an NDTV report said.
The administration started preparing for the demolition of two precariously standing hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, but faced protests from their owners and locals on the issue of compensation, while more families were evacuated from the danger zone as the number of affected houses rose to over 700.
A large number of locals were also protesting, claiming that there was no clarity on how the people whose properties were to be demolished will be compensated. There are 86 houses in the area demarcated as an unsafe zone.
A total of 131 families have so far been shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated on Tuesday, while the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723, according to a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Authority.
Besides, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDF) personnel along with JCBs and workers reached the site on Tuesday. The area was barricaded and power lines in the area were cut off on Tuesday.
The district administration has put Red Cross marks on houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu had on Monday said that dilapidated houses that have developed huge cracks should be razed soon so that they do not cause further damage.
The road in front of the hotel, where barricades were put up by the administration to prevent the movement of people, is deserted with the barricades removed and the JCB machine parked in a corner.
Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha told reporters that the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee has been roped in by the state government for the demolition.
