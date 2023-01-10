Joshimath Sinking LIVE: 2 Hotels Leaning on Each Other to be Razed; 81 Families Rescued, Major Cracks Developed on 678 Buildings so Far

Read more

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami got in touch with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday. They assessed the situation in Joshimath and underlined the need for ascertaining the location of underground water accumulation in the subsidence zone.

Two major hotels in the area – ‘Mount View’ and ‘Malari Inn’ – are set to be razed in Joshimath, as they have developed cracks and are leaning towards each other, a PTI report said. They were closed after the structures developed huge cracks more than a week ago.

Ranjit Sinha, the Disaster Management Secretary on Monday said that infrastructure with major cracks need to be demolished in order to curb the spread of land subsidence.

Meanwhile, the state government is also working on designing a relief package for the people of the disaster-hit town, which will soon be sent to the Centre, Sinha said.

He held a press conference on Monday, and said there is no evidence suggesting that damage is happening because of the NTPC tunnel project that was being blamed by residents for the land subsidence.

According to reports, 678 buildings have developed cracks in Joshimath and 81 families have been moved to safety so far.

Water accumulation under the ground in the affected area is considered to be in Joshimath but the source of the water is yet to be ascertained. The central team of officials also said a geological survey of the areas identified for the rehabilitation of the affected people should be carried out.

