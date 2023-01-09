Joshimath 'Sinking' LIVE Updates: Rescue and Relief Ops Underway, SC to Hear Plea Seeking Declaration of Crisis as 'National Disaster' Today

Read more

According to a team of bureaucrats and experts who conducted a survey in the area, a set of recommendations have been made in order to deal with the crisis. All development activities should be monitored and encroachment of any kind must be avoided along the existing drainage channels, a Hindustan Times report quoted the team as saying.

It suggested several other measures to stabilise the land around the town. It advised to check land subsidence that has put several houses in the pilgrim town at risk of collapse.

Relief and rescue efforts were intensified in Joshimath after it was declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government will pay Rs 4,000 per month for up to six months to those who want to move to rented accommodations, said Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Sunday.

People were told to move out of unsafe and uninhabitable houses as arrangements for their stay have been made in hotels, homestays and other safe places.

Among some important measures as part of relief and rescue, temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe places within Joshimath. Some more buildings, including a few hotels, a gurdwara and two inter-colleges, have been acquired to serve as makeshift shelters that can accommodate around 1,500 people, a PTI report said.

The Centre on Sunday stressing that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asking experts to prepare short and long term plans for conservation and rehabilitation.

Amid a mounting sense of urgency, senior Uttarakhand government officials including Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, DGP Ashok Kumar and Secretary to the Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram visited the worst-hit Manohar Bagh, Singdhar and Marwari areas and appealed to people to shift to temporary relief centres.

