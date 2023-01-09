Joshimath 'Sinking' LIVE Updates: Rescue and Relief Ops Underway, SC to Hear Plea Seeking Declaration of Crisis as 'National Disaster' Today

Live now
A day after Joshimath was declared a landslide-subsidence zone, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear a plea on Monday seeking an urgent declaration of landslides and sinking in the area, as a “natural disaster”. So far, over 60 families living in damaged houses in the sinking town have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, a senior official said on Sunday. Read More
In light of the concerning sinking and land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said there is need to assess and control the bearing capacity of hilly states in India. “If a city has crossed its bearing capacity, there will be a systematic ban on construction works there. In fact, one of the key reasons behind the Joshimath crisis is also believed to be the uncontrolled construction,” he said.
Uttarakhand | Basic facilities in the relief camps set up for the affected people in Joshimath being inspected by the administration & all possible help is given to the people
“Immediate inspection will be done by the administration if any need arises,” said DM Himanshu Khurana pic.twitter.com/by6qcu6p1H
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2023
One team of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force have already reached Joshimath. Central government agencies and experts are assisting Uttarakhand to prepare plans to deal with the Joshimath situation and the immediate priority is the safety of the people.
P K Mishra, the prime minister’s principal secretary who held the meeting, stressed that the immediate priority should be the safety of people living in the affected area and said the state government should establish a clear and continuous communication channel with the residents. Affected families are being shifted to safe locations, a PMO statement said, noting that Prime Minister Modi is concerned and has taken stock of the situation with Chief Minister Dhami.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and reviewed the situation, including the steps taken so far for the safety and rehabilitation of residents, and assured him of necessary assistance. The number of families evacuated to temporary relief centres now stands at 68, Chamoli district disaster management office said.
A team of experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute have been tasked to study and give recommendations on Joshimath situation, an ANI report said on Sunday.
With the sinking crisis in Joshimath, cracks were observed in over 600 buildings in the area. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Office, PK Mishra, held a high-level review meeting on the Joshimath situation on Sunday. At the meeting, the Centre constituted a team of experts from seven different organisations to study and submit its recommendations.
Relief and rescue efforts were intensified in Joshimath after it was declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone, with the Centre on Sunday stressing that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asking experts to prepare short and long term plans for conservation and rehabilitation.
According to a team of bureaucrats and experts who conducted a survey in the area, a set of recommendations have been made in order to deal with the crisis. All development activities should be monitored and encroachment of any kind must be avoided along the existing drainage channels, a Hindustan Times report quoted the team as saying.
It suggested several other measures to stabilise the land around the town. It advised to check land subsidence that has put several houses in the pilgrim town at risk of collapse.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government will pay Rs 4,000 per month for up to six months to those who want to move to rented accommodations, said Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Sunday.
People were told to move out of unsafe and uninhabitable houses as arrangements for their stay have been made in hotels, homestays and other safe places.
Among some important measures as part of relief and rescue, temporary relief centres have been set up at four-five safe places within Joshimath. Some more buildings, including a few hotels, a gurdwara and two inter-colleges, have been acquired to serve as makeshift shelters that can accommodate around 1,500 people, a PTI report said.
Amid a mounting sense of urgency, senior Uttarakhand government officials including Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, DGP Ashok Kumar and Secretary to the Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram visited the worst-hit Manohar Bagh, Singdhar and Marwari areas and appealed to people to shift to temporary relief centres.
