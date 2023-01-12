Joshimath Updates: Uttarakhand CM Spends Night at Sinking Town Amid Compensation Demand, to Hold Key Meetings Today

Land subsidence continues to pose a major problem in the sinking town of Joshimath, as 131 families have been evacuated from their own homes after they developed cracks and were marked “unsafe". All construction works were banned by the Uttarakhand government some time ago, and 723 buildings were identified as being at risk.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a late-night visit to relief camps in the area on Wednesday and interacted with affected people who were brought there. His visit came even as people continued protests demanding compensation ahead of their homes being razed.

An interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation are being worked out, Dhami said. Compensation will be given in accordance with the market rate, which will be ascertained after taking all the stakeholders into confidence.

It has so far been decided that two hotels - Malari Inn and Mount View - will be demolished, as major cracks have surfaced on its walls and they are leaning towards each other.

Here are key updates on the Joshimath crisis:

CM Dhami fixed the rate of transparent distribution of interim package and rehabilitation package to the families affected by landslides. An interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation are being worked out.

All in all, an amount of Rs 45 crores has been released from the government for the special rehabilitation package and grant for the displacement of the affected people, an ANI report said.

He will be holding key meetings on Thursday with the Army, ITBP and NDRF officials. He will also meet scientists from various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides.

A 19-member committee, headed by Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, has been formed for the distribution of the package amount among the affected families and ascertaining the rate of a rehabilitation package.

CM Dhami met locals in Joshimath who were affected by the land subsidence and were shifted to temporary relief camps. “We stand with the people of Joshimath. The prime minister is personally monitoring the situation. I have his full support. Their (affected people) interest will be taken care of," he said.

Meenakshi Sundaram, the secretary to the chief minister, met the protesters and assured them that adequate compensation, in accordance with the market rate, will be given.

Agitated locals continued to sit on a dharna and refused to allow authorities to raze the hotels. The district administration has put Red Cross marks on houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu had on Monday said that dilapidated houses that have developed huge cracks should be razed soon so that they do not cause further damage.

Hotel owners said they came to know about the state government’s decision through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount. While Malari Inn’s owner Thakur Singh laid himself on the road in front of the hotel in protest, Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal expressed similar sentiments.

(With PTI Inputs)

