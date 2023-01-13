Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Town Sank 5.4cm in 12 Days, Satellite Images by ISRO Reveal; Experts Hint at No Scope of Repair

Read more

Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: In the latest development to the Joshimath crisis, the National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has released satellite images of the Uttarkhand town revealing that a rapid subsidence of 5.4cm has been recorded in 12 days, between December 27, 2022, and January 8.

As per the NSRC, the 12-day sinking rate has been rapid between April 2022 and November 2022, when Joshimath witnessed a slow subsidence of 9cm. The subsidence zone is located at central Joshimath, including the Army Helipad and Narsingh Mandir, the satellite images revealed.

Meanwhile, as Joshimath continues to look for ways to overcome the crisis, environmental experts say that the town has been brought down by NTPC engineers as there is no scope for repair and no reverse gear from the present situation.

“Joshimath disaster is the result of puncturing of aquifers by the NTPC engineers, by their tunnel-boring machines, through tunneling under Joshimath, muddy waters seeping out from homes and the ground is a testimony of the engineered crime leading to aquifer breaches,” environment expert Vimlendu Jha wrote in a long Twitter thread.

Speaking to the media during an annual press meet, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande noted that like other residents, structures of the Indian Army in Joshimath have also developed minor cracks and roads have also been damaged slightly.

As of now, the Indian Army has relocated some of its troops from Joshimath as well, but the changes have not dented the accessibility to the border and nearby areas, General Pande said. “In Joshimath, 25-28 buildings developed minor cracks and troops have been temporarily relocated. If there is a need, we can relocate them permanently at Auli, which is at a higher altitude,” the Army Chief said at the press conference.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a late-night visit to relief camps in the area on Wednesday and interacted with affected people who were brought there. His visit came even as people continued protests demanding compensation ahead of their homes being razed.

On Thursday morning too, he was in Joshimath and interacted with the media. He said, “I have prayed to God to save all from this problem of sinking. We all must believe that our Joshimath will come out of this.”

An interim assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given to the affected people and details of relief and rehabilitation is being worked out, Dhami said. Compensation will be given in accordance with the market rate, which will be ascertained after taking all the stakeholders into confidence.

It has so far been decided that two hotels – Malari Inn and Mount View – will be demolished, as major cracks have surfaced on their walls and they are leaning towards each other.

