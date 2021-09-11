Uttarakhand's Joshimath Hit by 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake, No Loss of Life Reported So Far

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit near Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal area, 31 km West-Southwest of Joshimath, at 5:58 am on Saturday, India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to Volcano Discovery, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 5 km. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

The report further said that in Pipalkoti, located 11 km from the epicenter, and Joshimath, 28 km away, the quake should have been felt as light shaking. Weak shaking might have been felt in Srinagar Garhwal, located 56 km from the epicenter, Pauri, 60 km away, Tehri, 80 km away, and Almora, 97 km away, the report stated.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here