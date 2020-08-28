Journalist Aasif Sultan Not Booked for Professional Works: Jammu and Kashmir Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said journalist Aasif Sultan has not been booked for any of his professional works but for allegedly harbouring and supporting terrorists who killed a policeman.

"Aasif Sultan not booked for his Journalism but in FIR No.173/2018 PS Batamaloo pertaining to hatching criminal conspiracy, harbouring & supporting terrorists who martyred a police constable on 12-08-2018 at #Batamaloo," police said in a tweet.

The police was reacting to an advertisement campaign launched by CPJ, an international body for protection of journalists, seeking release of Sultan who has been in jail for the last two years.

"Kashmiri journalist Aasif Sultan has been jailed unjustly for two years under an oppressive anti-terror law for his reporting. Denied due process. Months of court delay. Increased risk of COVID19. All for the crime of journalism, " the CPJ advertisement read and demanded release of the scribe.

However, police said a chargesheet has been filed with regard to the case in the competent court and the matter is subjudice.