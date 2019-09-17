Journalist Ajay Kumar Singh Appointed Press Secretary to President Ramnath Kovind
Singh started his career with the Times of India in 1985 (Lucknow) and worked in the Economic Times and the Telegraph. He later joined the Pioneer in Delhi.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Political journalist Ajay Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed as the Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, an official order said.
Singh, 55, is currently associated with the Firstpost as a contributor.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment of Singh as Press Secretary to the President on contract basis initially for a period of one year or until further orders, the Department of Personnel and Training said in an order.
He succeeds Ashok Malik, whose term ended in July.
Singh started his career with the Times of India in 1985 (Lucknow) and worked in the Economic Times and the Telegraph. He later joined the Pioneer in Delhi.
He has also worked in the Business Standard, Star News and News X.
He was editor of the Governance Now magazine before joining the Firstpost as Executive Editor.
He went back to the Governance Now again as Director, Editorial.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
- Mark The Calendar, Here is When Your iPhone, Watch, iPad and MacBook Get Updated
- A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes
- UK Clothing Brand Trolled for Trying to Sell Indian-Style Kurta as 'Vintage Boho Dress'