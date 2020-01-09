Journalist Among Three Held in Tamil Nadu for Circulating Obscene Video

Coimbatore: Three people, including a reporter of a Tamil TV channel, have been arrested and lodged at the Central jail here on the charge of circulating a video of women employees undressing to get into their uniforms in a petrol bunk in the city, police said.

One of the arrested - two of them petrol bunk employees - had kept a mobile phone in the dressing room and videographed the women staff changing to their uniforms, including the wife of one of the two employees, the police said.

One of the women noticed the phone and informed her husband, who deleted the content and broke the device, they said.

However, the video scenes went viral on social media from Tuesday, they said.

Investigation revealed that one of the two managed to retrieve the video and shared it with the reporter who allegedly posted it on the social media, they said, adding based on the complaint, all the three were arrested and lodged in the jail.

Based on complaints, including from AIDWA members, a case has been registered under various IPC sections, Information Technology Act, 2004; Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002; and Sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, the police said.

