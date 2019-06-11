Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Journalist Arrested After Woman on TV Debate Makes 'Defamatory' Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath

Nation Live editor Anshul Kaushik was arrested Monday night and remanded in 14-day judicial custody Tuesday on the same charges as the channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
Journalist Arrested After Woman on TV Debate Makes 'Defamatory' Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath
Representative image.
Noida: Another journalist at a Noida-based TV channel has been arrested allegedly over defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said officials.

Nation Live editor Anshul Kaushik was arrested Monday night and remanded in 14-day judicial custody Tuesday on the same charges as the channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla.

During a debate on the channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath.

"Editor Anshul Kaushik of Nation Live was arrested last night and produced in the district and sessions court in Surajpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The court has remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, a police officer privy to the probe told PTI requesting anonymity. "One more editor of the channel is absconding and police are on the lookout for him as well," the officer said.

This is the third arrest in the case in which the district administration and the police themselves had taken cognizance to lodge two FIRs and also reported the matter to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after it emerged during the probe that the Noida-based news channel did not have requisite licences to operate.
