Journalist Arrested for Sharing 'Objectionable' Post on Social Media against UP CM Adityanath
Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the chief minister.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an interview with PTI, in Gorakhpur.
Lucknow: A journalist has been arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Saturday.
An FIR was registered against Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".
Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested, a senior police official said.
The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.
A probe is on in the matter.
