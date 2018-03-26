English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist Behind MP's Sand Mafia Sting Mowed Down by Truck in Dubious Accident
In a recent letter addressed to the police, Sandip Sharma had sought police protection fearing for his life. This letter has added a twist to the death apart from CCTV footage that has also raised questions on the nature of the accident.
File image of slain journalist Sandeep Sharma. (Image: News18)
Bhind: A television journalist was killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind when a speeding truck strayed from the road and mowed him down on Monday. The deceased, Sandeep Sharma, had conducted a few sting operations on the local sand mafia and the alleged involvement of the police.
In a letter addressed to the police, Sharma had sought protection fearing for his life. The letter has added a twist to the death apart from CCTV footage that has also raised questions on the nature of the accident.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Safety of the journalists are our top priority. The matter would be probed through high level enquiry… we will ensure mediapersons' safety.”
Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident.
Sharma was associated with a national news channel and had conducted a sting operation on the sand mafia and police nexus, a month ago.
The slain journalist had recently shot to the limelight when he did a sting on SDOP Ater Inderveer Singh Bhadauria.
On Monday, Sharma who was passing by the Kotwali area on a motorbike, was mowed down by the speeding truck. He was rushed to the trauma centre in a Dial 100 vehicle, but succumbed to his injuries.
His family suspects a greater conspiracy behind the mishap while locals have alleged that the police took 15-20 minutes to reach the accident spot despite a police station being located in close vicinity.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death. He said, "He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and that is being crushed under BJP's rule."
#BREAKING - Journalist killed in Bhind: Shocking act caught on camera. The journalist had exposed sand mafia in Bhind. pic.twitter.com/4rz8xj96D1— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 26, 2018
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
