English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist, BJP Sympathiser Arrested in Bengaluru For Circulating Fake News on Kumaraswamy
The Police said the action was taken based on a complaint by the chief minister's media secretary H B Dinesh.
File photo of a supporter holding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party symbol. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Bengaluru: A journalist of a web portal and another person have been arrested here for allegedly circulating fake news and a morphed photo of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and a Kannada actress, police said Friday.
A Gangadhar, owner of UKSuddi.in, and Ajith Shetty Heranje, a BJP sympathiser, were arrested Thursday, a police officer at the High Grounds police station said.
A case was registered against them under various IPC sections, including 468 (forgery), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
Gangadhar had allegedly published the morphed image on his website which Heranje reportedly picked up and circulated through a social networking site, the official said.
Police said the action was taken based on a complaint by the chief minister's media secretary H B Dinesh.
In his complaint, Dinesh said a news portal had put out a report on April 22 under the title 'Chief Minister goes for naturopathy for two days'.
Two days later, UKSuddi.in published a fake news report using the morphed image of the chief minister and Kannada film actress Radhika, the complaint said.
Heranje had taken a screenshot of the report and posted it on his Facebook page, Dinesh alleged.
By their actions, they had defamed the chief minister, Dinesh said in his complaint.
Meanwhile, journalist Hemanth Kumar, who was arrested last week, has been released on bail, BJP sources said.
A case was registered against Kumar for allegedly circulating on social media a 'fake letter' purportedly written by state Home minister M B Patil to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi in 2017 on religion tag to the Lingayat sect.
A Gangadhar, owner of UKSuddi.in, and Ajith Shetty Heranje, a BJP sympathiser, were arrested Thursday, a police officer at the High Grounds police station said.
A case was registered against them under various IPC sections, including 468 (forgery), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
Gangadhar had allegedly published the morphed image on his website which Heranje reportedly picked up and circulated through a social networking site, the official said.
Police said the action was taken based on a complaint by the chief minister's media secretary H B Dinesh.
In his complaint, Dinesh said a news portal had put out a report on April 22 under the title 'Chief Minister goes for naturopathy for two days'.
Two days later, UKSuddi.in published a fake news report using the morphed image of the chief minister and Kannada film actress Radhika, the complaint said.
Heranje had taken a screenshot of the report and posted it on his Facebook page, Dinesh alleged.
By their actions, they had defamed the chief minister, Dinesh said in his complaint.
Meanwhile, journalist Hemanth Kumar, who was arrested last week, has been released on bail, BJP sources said.
A case was registered against Kumar for allegedly circulating on social media a 'fake letter' purportedly written by state Home minister M B Patil to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi in 2017 on religion tag to the Lingayat sect.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Styled Tata Nexon SUV Looks 'Straight Outta Pochinki' - Watch Video
- IPL 2019 | Pandya Will do 'Special Things' in World Cup: Yuvraj
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results