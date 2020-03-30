Journalist Booked in Himachal for Spreading Fake News About Covid-19 Lockdown
The reporter said in a social media post that buses were plying from Baddi police station to various parts of the state for stranded people.
Representative Image. Police officers wearing protective face masks stand outside a stadium in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. (Representative image: Reuters)
Shimla: A journalist has been booked in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi police district for reportedly spreading fake news regarding plying of buses amid the lockdown to curb the spread of corornavirus on social media, police said on Monday. The reporter said in a social media post that buses were plying from Baddi police station to various parts of the state for stranded people, Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.
He was booked under relevant sections of IPC and the NDMA Act at Baddi police station on Sunday, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown till April 14 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
