Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Journalist Booked in Himachal for Spreading Fake News About Covid-19 Lockdown

The reporter said in a social media post that buses were plying from Baddi police station to various parts of the state for stranded people.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Journalist Booked in Himachal for Spreading Fake News About Covid-19 Lockdown
Representative Image. Police officers wearing protective face masks stand outside a stadium in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. (Representative image: Reuters)

Shimla: A journalist has been booked in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi police district for reportedly spreading fake news regarding plying of buses amid the lockdown to curb the spread of corornavirus on social media, police said on Monday. The reporter said in a social media post that buses were plying from Baddi police station to various parts of the state for stranded people, Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

He was booked under relevant sections of IPC and the NDMA Act at Baddi police station on Sunday, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a 21-day national lockdown till April 14 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram