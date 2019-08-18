Take the pledge to vote

Journalist, Brother Shot Dead by Neighbour in UP over Dispute on Dumping Cow Dung

Dainik Jagran journalist, Ashish, and his brother Ashutosh, were shot dead by Mahipal inside their house. Mahipal owns a dairy in the city Kotwali area and his people were dumping cow dung near the victims' house.

IANS

Updated:August 18, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
Journalist, Brother Shot Dead by Neighbour in UP over Dispute on Dumping Cow Dung
Image for representation.
Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A journalist and his brother were shot dead on Sunday by their neighbour, following a dispute over dumping of cow dung near their house.

Dainik Jagran journalist, Ashish, and his brother Ashutosh, were shot dead by Mahipal inside their house.

Mahipal owns a dairy in the city Kotwali area and his people were dumping cow dung near the victims' house.

Heavy deployment of police has been made in the area following the incident. Ashish had recently joined the Hindi daily.

The accused is absconding, DIG Upendra Agarwal said, adding that police teams have been set up to nab Mahipal.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
