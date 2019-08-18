Journalist, Brother Shot Dead by Neighbour in UP over Dispute on Dumping Cow Dung
Dainik Jagran journalist, Ashish, and his brother Ashutosh, were shot dead by Mahipal inside their house. Mahipal owns a dairy in the city Kotwali area and his people were dumping cow dung near the victims' house.
Image for representation.
Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A journalist and his brother were shot dead on Sunday by their neighbour, following a dispute over dumping of cow dung near their house.
Dainik Jagran journalist, Ashish, and his brother Ashutosh, were shot dead by Mahipal inside their house.
Mahipal owns a dairy in the city Kotwali area and his people were dumping cow dung near the victims' house.
Heavy deployment of police has been made in the area following the incident. Ashish had recently joined the Hindi daily.
The accused is absconding, DIG Upendra Agarwal said, adding that police teams have been set up to nab Mahipal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sacred Games 2's Surveen Chawla Says She 'Had to Go Backwards' to Play Jojo Mascarenhas
- Captain America's Peggy Carter Says Her Story with Steve Rogers Had Fitting End in Avengers Endgame
- 'Superman': Tiger Shroff Deadlifts 200KG With an Ease, Impresses Ishaan Khatter and Fans
- Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Returns to Bat After Nasty Blow to the Neck
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live