Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Journalist, Cop Arrested for Sharing Fake Facebook Post on Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s Divorce

Chief minister Biplab Deb described the post as a 'deep rooted conspiracy' to tarnish his image.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Journalist, Cop Arrested for Sharing Fake Facebook Post on Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s Divorce
Chief minister Biplab Deb described the post as a 'deep rooted conspiracy' to tarnish his image.
Loading...
Agartala: A journalist and a police constable were arrested on Sunday for sharing a Facebook post which claimed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's wife has filed a divorce suit against him, police said.

Freelance journalist Saikat Talapatra has been arrested and lodged for the night at the West Agartala Police station, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Subrata Chakraborty said.

The police constable was arrested after a case was registered against him for sharing the Facebook post, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Puneet Rastogi said.

Details of the police constable is yet to be made available. Both of them would be produced in court on Monday.

Talapatra has worked with several TV channels before starting to freelance in 2018.

The two were arrested for sharing a Facebook post by one Anupam Paul, in which he claimed that Biplab Deb's wife Niti Deb has filed a divorce suit in Delhi's Tees Hazari court, officials said.

A case has already been registered against Paul, who is currently on the run, they said.

The chief minister has described the post as a "deep rooted conspiracy" to tarnish his image. "It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste."

His wife Niti Deb has also denied that she has filed any divorce suit and said, "Rumours have no mouth, only dirty, filthy and sick minds...."

The state BJP had demanded that the administration take strictest action against those involved in it.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram