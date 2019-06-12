English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist Covering Train Derailment Brutally Thrashed by Cops in UP's Shamli; 2 Suspended
The journalist Amit Sharma said that the Railways police locked him up, stripped him and urinated in his mouth.
In a video released by the news outlet, the policemen are seen beating the journalist. (Image : ANI)
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, personnel of the Government Railways Police(GRP)on Tuesday night clobbered a journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.
The incident took place when the journalist Amit Sharma was covering the derailment of a goods train near Dhimanpura.
"They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera and it fell down. When I picked it up they hit and abused me. I was locked up, stripped and they urinated in my mouth," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
In a video released by the news outlet, the policemen are seen beating the journalist.
GRP SHO Rakesh Kumar and constable Sanjay Pawar have been suspended over the incident.
The journalist, however, expressed to CNN-News18 his disappointment over the investigation. "I was beaten up in the station. All police personnel present at the station should be suspended," he said.
UP police also took to Twitter to confirm the suspension of the two officers after coming across the video.
