Journalist, Family Attacked Inside Home in Meerut Allegedly by BSP Leader, One Held

Days after the recent murder of a television journalist in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a scribe and his family were attacked inside their house in Meerut on Wednesday allegedly by a leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). A case has been registered in this regard and one person has also been arrested while search is on to nab others.

The incident was reported from Jagriti Vihar colony of the Medical Police Station area where the assailants entered the house of journalist Naveen Singh at around 10 pm and attacked him and his family members. Singh, who works for a local newspaper in Meerut, was injured in the attack while his elder brother Avinash also suffered serious injuries and got stitches on his head.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said that he received a call and was asked to meet a BSP leader named Raviraj, who then held him by his collar and hit him. He said that had met Raviraj for the first time, however, he had known the former's uncle for quite some time. Singh also claimed that the attack was carried out on him with the help of a man named Prince Yadav who lived in the neighbourhood.

"I received a call from a BSP leader named Raviraj and he said that he wants to meet. When I went out, he held me by my collar and started hitting me. Prince Yadav and Anshu Yadav, who live in this neighborhood, helped Raviraj. Meanwhile, when elder brother Avinash tried to intervene the attackers broke his head," he said.

Raviraj had been arrested, while Anshu and Prince are still absconding. Both have gone to jail in the past in a murder case, he added. Singh also said that in order to show his bullying in the colony, Raviraj had attacked and threatened to kill him.

Earlier on Tuesday, UP Police had arrested six men accused of murdering journalist Ratan Singh late on Monday night in the Fafna area of UP’s Ballia district. Ratan Singh worked with a Hindi television news channel in Ballia.

Ballia Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said that Phephana police station in-charge, Shashi Mauli Pandey, had been suspended in connection with the case and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told News18 that the main accused named Arvind Singh, Dinesh Singh and Sunil Singh, had been arrested in the case.

While the police have claimed that Singh was killed over an ongoing land dispute, his family had accused the police of building a false narrative.