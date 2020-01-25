Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Journalist Faye D'Souza Dropped from Lecture Series in Goa Due to Anti-CAA Stand

Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade said her name was omitted due to her anti-CAA stand, but denied receiving any instruction on the same from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Journalist Faye D'Souza Dropped from Lecture Series in Goa Due to Anti-CAA Stand
File photo of journalist Faye D'Souza. (Image credit: @fayedsouza)

Panaji: Journalist Faye D'Souza has been dropped from the list of speakers at a lecture series sponsored by the Goa government because of her stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a minister said on Saturday.

D'Souza, a well-known TV journalist, was among the speakers at the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas organised by the Goa Art and Culture Department. Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade told reporters that her name was omitted due to her anti-CAA stand.

"She was shortlisted but we were told she speaks against the CAA. We wanted to avoid mess and chaos around the event," the minister said. As the event is sponsored by the government, the organisers did not want any controversies around it, he added.

The lecture series would be held from January 27 to 30 at the Kala Academy in Panaji. Gawade, however, denied that instructions to drop D'Souza from the speakers' list came from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. D'Souza was supposed to speak on January 29.

"The PM and the CM have always said that they are ready for a debate on the CAA. There was no question of any instructions coming from them," the minister said to a

question.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram