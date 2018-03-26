English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Journalist killed in Bihar as SUV Rams Into Bike, Family Alleges Murder
Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh were riding a motorcycle on Sunday night when they were crushed to death by the SUV near Nahsi village in Bihar.
Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire. (Twitter Photo)
Ara (Bihar): A local journalist was among two persons killed when an SUV rammed into their bike in Bhojpur district, with the family alleging that it was a case of murder and a former village head was behind it, police said on Monday.
Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh were riding a motorcycle on Sunday night when they were crushed to death by the SUV near Nahsi village.
Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said.
Rajesh, brother of Naveen Nishchal who worked for a Hindi daily, had alleged in the FIR that it was a case of murder and a former Panchayat Mukhiya Ahmed Ali alias Harsu and his son Dabloo were behind it, the SP said.
The SUV belongs to Harsu.
It was alleged in the FIR that Harsu had been nursing a grouse against the reporter, the SP said.
Efforts are on to nab the father-son duo who are absconding, the SP said adding that villagers had also vandalised the house of the ex-village head.
Police have been deployed in the village where the situation is tense but under control.
