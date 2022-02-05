Journalist Killed in Explosion by Maoists in Odisha's Kalahandi District

A journalist was killed after landmines allegedly planted by Maoists exploded near a bridge at Madanpur Rampur area in Kalahandi district on Saturday. The deceased media person has been identified as Rohit Biswal. According to a police report, Biswal was present near Karlakhunta Bridge where Maoists had allegedly put up posters appealing to the villagers to boycott the Panchayat elections in the area. While covering the report, the landmines exploded killing him on the spot.

A bomb squad has also been summoned to check if more explosives have been planted at the spot. According to the latest reports, Biswal’s body was still to be recovered from the spot.

